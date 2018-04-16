 [BREAKING] Buhari meets British PM Theresa May - The Punch — Nigeria Today
[BREAKING] Buhari meets British PM Theresa May – The Punch

Posted on Apr 16, 2018


The Punch

[BREAKING] Buhari meets British PM Theresa May
The Punch
President Muhammadu Buhari holds a discussion on Nigeria–British relations with Prime Minister, Theresa May today at 10, Downing Street, London. This was contained in the verified Twitter handle of Personal Assistant to the President on New Media
BREAKING: President Buhari Holds Talks With Theresa MayCHANNELS TELEVISION

