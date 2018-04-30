BREAKING: Court orders interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s Abuja houses — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Court orders interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s Abuja houses
The Abuja chapter of the Federal High Court on Monday ordered an interim forfeiture of two properties linked to Patience Jonathan, wife of former President, Goodluck Jonathan. The properties are located at Plot No. 1960, Cadastral Zone A05, Maitama District; and Plot No. 1350, Cadastral Zone A00, both in Abuja. The properties were said to […]
BREAKING: Court orders interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s Abuja houses
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!