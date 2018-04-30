 BREAKING: Court orders interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s Abuja houses — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Court orders interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s Abuja houses

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Abuja chapter of the Federal High Court on Monday ordered an interim forfeiture of two properties linked to Patience Jonathan, wife of former President, Goodluck Jonathan. The properties are located at Plot No. 1960, Cadastral Zone A05, Maitama District; and Plot No. 1350, Cadastral Zone A00, both in Abuja. The properties were said to […]

BREAKING: Court orders interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s Abuja houses

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.