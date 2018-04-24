Breaking: Ex-Katsina Gov. Shema remanded in EFCC custody - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Ex-Katsina Gov. Shema remanded in EFCC custody – Vanguard
Breaking: Ex-Katsina Gov. Shema remanded in EFCC custody
KATSINA – THE former Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema was on Tuesday remanded in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC custody over alleged money laundering of N5.7bn SURE-P Funds. The presiding judge at the Federal High Court in …
Court Remands Ex-Katsina Governor, Shema In Custody
EFCC arraigns ex-governor Shema for SURE-P fraud
EFCC whisks former Katsina gov Shema into custody over N5.7b SURE-P fraud
