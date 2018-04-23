BREAKING: Fani-Kayode Loses Mother-In-Law — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Fani-Kayode Loses Mother-In-Law

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has lost his mother-in-law, Mrs Leticia Chikwendu. Fani-Kayode announcement her passing via his verified Twitter handle on Monday morning. According to him, Madam Chikwendu died after a brief illness. He wrote, “It is with a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of God that I […]

The post BREAKING: Fani-Kayode Loses Mother-In-Law appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

