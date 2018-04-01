BREAKING: FG Probes Cambridge Analytica, PDP's Alleged Hacking Into Buhari's Medical Records - SaharaReporters.com — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: FG Probes Cambridge Analytica, PDP’s Alleged Hacking Into Buhari’s Medical Records – SaharaReporters.com
BREAKING: FG Probes Cambridge Analytica, PDP's Alleged Hacking Into Buhari's Medical Records
SaharaReporters.com
The Federal Government has commenced investigation into the recent revelation that ahead of the 2015 general elections, a Nigerian billionaire and supporter of former President Goodluck Jonathan paid £2m to Cambridge Analytica to hack into the medical …
