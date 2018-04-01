Breaking: FG releases fresh list of 23 alleged PDP ‘looters’ — Nigeria Today

Breaking: FG releases fresh list of 23 alleged PDP ‘looters’

The Federal Government has reacted to the barrage of attacks by some of the named alleged treasury looters and has gone further to name 23 others, most of them members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a press statement, Minister of Information and Culture, ALhaji Lai Mohammed said the list of alleged looters which Government released earlier was based on verifiable facts, including the amount involved, the date the amount in question was collected and from where it was taken.

Mohammed, also said those complaining that the list was too short apparently did not understand that it was strategically released as a teaser.

“At the press conference where the list was released, I did say it was a tip of the iceberg. Apparently, this does not mean anything to people whose style is to comment on issues they barely understand, or just to shoot down anything coming from the government,” he said, adding that the Federal Government has a large number of alleged looters on its list.

Alhaji Mohammed slammed the PDP for daring to challenge the Federal Government over an issue that the party knows is its weakness: Looting

of public treasury.

”What was the PDP expecting when it challenged the FG to name the looters of the public treasury under the party’s watch? Did the PDP actually believe that the massive looting under its watch was a joke?

Did they think it is April Fool?” he queried.

The Minister said the PDP’s reaction to the looters’ list has shown that its recent apology is an election-induced act, contrived to deceive unsuspecting Nigerians to vote for the party in the 2019 general election, even when it has not come clean on its looting spree during its time in office.

”The hysterical and panicky reaction from the PDP has shown that the party is not at all sincere about its choreographed apology. Were it not the case, the party would have followed in the footsteps of one of its leaders, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, who simply owned up to his role in the party’s rigging in the past elections and said he had turned a new

leaf.

”It is said that a true confession is done in humility with an attitude of repentance. It is clear that the PDP does not know this,

hence its resort to hubris instead of humility and genuine penitence,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the Federal Government will neither be intimidated nor blackmailed into silence, adding that it will also not

rest until all those who looted the public treasury have been brought to justice.

SECOND BATCH OF ALLEGED LOOTERS AND THE AMOUNT ALLEGEDLY EMBEZZLED

1. Former NSA Sambo Dasuki: Based on EFCC investigations and findings

alone (this is beside the ongoing $2.1billion military equipment

scandal), a total of N126 billion, over $1.5 billion and 5.5 million

British Pounds was embezzled through his office. A good number of

these monies were simply shared to persons and companies without any

formal contract awards.

2. Former Petroleum Resources Minister Dieziani Alison-Madukwe: In

just one of the cases the EFCC is investigating involving her, about

N23 billion is alleged to have been embezzled. She is also involved in

the Strategic Alliance Contracts of the NNPC, where the firms of Jide

Omokore and Kola Aluko got oil blocks but never paid government taxes

and royalty. About $3 billion was involved. The Federal Government is

charging Omokore and Aluko and will use all legal instruments local

and international to ensure justice.

3. Rtd. Lt.-Gen. Kenneth Minimah: N13.9 billion. N4.8 billion

recovered by EFCC in cash and property

4. Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika: N4.5 billion. N29m recovered by the EFCC so far.

5. Alex Barde, former Chief of Defence Staff: N8 billion, and EFCC recovered almost N4 billion in cash and property already.

6. Inde Dikko: former CG Customs: N40 billion, and N1.1 billion in cash recovered in cash and choice properties.

7. Air Marshal Adesola Amosun: N21.4 billion. N2.8 billion recovered in cash. 28 properties and 3 vehicles also recovered.

8. Senator Bala Mohammed, former FCT Minister: N5 billion. Interim forfeiture order on some property secured.

9. Senator Stella Oduah: N9.8 billion. Interim forfeiture order on some property secured.

10. Former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu: N1.6 billion – from NSA.

11. Senator Jonah Jang, former Plateau State Governor: N12.5 billion.

12. Bashir Yuguda, former Minister of State for Finance: N1.5 billion. $829,800 recovered.

13. Senator Peter Nwaboshi: N1.5 billion

14. Aliyu Usman: Former NSA Dasuki’s aide: N512 million

15. Ahmad Idris: Former NSA Dasuki’s PA: N1.5 billion

16. Rasheed Ladoja: Former Oyo Governor: N500 million

17. Tom Ikimi: N300 million

18. Femi Fani-Kayode: N866 million

19. Hassan Tukur, former PPS to President Goodluck: $1.7 million

20. Nenadi Usman: N1.5 billion

21. Benedicta Iroha: N1.7 billion

22. Aliyu Usman Jawaz: Close ally of former NSA Dasuki: N882 million

23. Godknows Igali: Over N7 billion

The post Breaking: FG releases fresh list of 23 alleged PDP ‘looters’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation NigeriaThe Nation Nigeria - App Feed. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

