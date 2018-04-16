Breaking: Gunmen kidnap German engineer, kill police escort in Kano — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Gunmen kidnap German engineer, kill police escort in Kano

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO-Unidentified gunmen Monday killed a police Sergeant and abducted a German engineer with Dantata & Sawoe, Mr. Michael Cremza in Kano .

A statement by the police in Kano signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, SP Magaji Musa Majia said the ugly incident occurred along Sabon Titi, Madobi Road, Kano, about 0745hrs

The police image maker explained that “an armed gang of five men in a Motor vehicle ambushed and opened fire on a motor vehicle conveying the staff Dantata & Sawoe.

He said the attackers killed one Police Sergeant attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) on Escort duty .

Below is the statement .

The Kano State Police Command is displeased to inform the general public of an ugly incident which occurred today Monday 16th April, 2018 at about 0745hrs along Sabon Titi Madobi Road, Kano, where an armed gang of five men in a Motor vehicle ambushed and opened fire on a motor vehicle conveying the staff of Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company going to a construction site.

The attackers killed one Police Sergeant attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) on Escort duty and abducted Mr. Michael Cremza, a German National working with the Company. The Police Commissioner CP Rabiu Yusuf psc+ has since deployed powerful team of operatives and detectives to cordon the axis with a view to arresting the culprits and rescue the victim. Manhunt of the abductors is ongoing. Any person with useful information should report to the nearest Police Station or call our Emergency Telephone lines as follows; 08032419754, 08123821575.

