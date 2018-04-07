 BREAKING: Herdsmen slaughter father, son in Agatu, remove vital organs — Nigeria Today
BREAKING: Herdsmen slaughter father, son in Agatu, remove vital organs

Report reaching DAILY POST from Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State has it that suspected herdsmen have slaughtered one Mr. Andrew Ataboh and his son at Innahim farm settlement. The incident happened Friday evening. Our reporter gathered that Ataboh of Okokolo ward and his son were abducted by the herdsmen in a farm settlement […]

