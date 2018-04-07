BREAKING: Herdsmen slaughter father, son in Agatu, remove vital organs — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Herdsmen slaughter father, son in Agatu, remove vital organs

Report reaching DAILY POST from Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State has it that suspected herdsmen have slaughtered one Mr. Andrew Ataboh and his son at Innahim farm settlement. The incident happened Friday evening. Our reporter gathered that Ataboh of Okokolo ward and his son were abducted by the herdsmen in a farm settlement […]

BREAKING: Herdsmen slaughter father, son in Agatu, remove vital organs

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

