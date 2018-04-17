BREAKING: Herdsmen strike in Benue again, kill village head — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Herdsmen strike in Benue again, kill village head
Suspected herdsmen, Tuesday afternoon launched a fresh attack on Chembe settlement in Ukemberagya/Tswarev ward of Gaambe-Tiev, killing a village head, Chief Iyongovihi Ninge. DAILY POST gathered that the attackers came with hordes of cattle, plundering yam seedlings of farmers. They reportedly opened fire on the deceased who was clearing his field in readiness for cultivation. […]
