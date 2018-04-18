Breaking: Hoodlums invade Senate, take Mace away — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Hoodlums invade Senate, take Mace away

Some hoodlums on Wednesday stormed the Senate chamber and took away the Mace.

The Mace is the symbol of authority in the National Assembly.

There was confusion in the chamber as Senators scampered for safety.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the day’s plenary, confirmed the incident.

He said the invaders would be punished for disrupting the plenary.

The incident reportedly happened after suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege entered the chambers.

Details later…

