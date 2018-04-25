BREAKING! House Of Reps Summon President Buhari To Appear Over Benue Killings — Nigeria Today

BREAKING! House Of Reps Summon President Buhari To Appear Over Benue Killings

The Honourable Yakubu Dogara-led Federal House of Representatives have today, at the National Assembly, summoned President Muhamamdu Buhari to appear before it. President Muhammadu Buhari, has on Wednesday, summoned by the federal House of Representatives over the spate of killings in Benue state and other parts of the country. According to PREMIUM Times, the decision […]

The post BREAKING! House Of Reps Summon President Buhari To Appear Over Benue Killings appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

