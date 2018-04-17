Breaking: Just 30 Chibok girls are alive – Ahmad Salkida - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Just 30 Chibok girls are alive – Ahmad Salkida – Vanguard
|
By Nwafor Sunday. The only journalist that has access to information from Boko Haram, Mr – Ahmad Salkida has on Tuesday revealed that thirty (30) Chibok Girls are still alive. This however, faulted a report previously carried by some media that fifteen …
