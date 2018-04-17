 Breaking: Just 30 Chibok girls are alive – Ahmad Salkida - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Breaking: Just 30 Chibok girls are alive – Ahmad Salkida – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Breaking: Just 30 Chibok girls are alive – Ahmad Salkida
Vanguard
By Nwafor Sunday. The only journalist that has access to information from Boko Haram, Mr – Ahmad Salkida has on Tuesday revealed that thirty (30) Chibok Girls are still alive. This however, faulted a report previously carried by some media that fifteen
Calls for Nigeria to establish how many missing Chibok girls still aliveEyewitness News
Salkida: 30 Chibok schoolgirls are alive — not 15TheCable
Calls for 'proof of life' after Chibok girls death claimsIndependent
The Whistler NG –BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog) –National Wire (press release) (blog) –New Jersey Herald
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.