Breaking News: Abia State First Lady's Convoy Involved In Fatal Accident, 2 Confirmed Dead, Others Injured — Nigeria Today

Earlier today being 3rd April, 2018, a fatal accident involving a vehicle in the convoy of the wife of the amiable Governor of Abia State, occurred along Ururuka Road near Ndiolumbe in Isiala Ngwa South LGA of the state.

The white Toyota Hiace Hummer bus, which was returning to Umuahia after an engagement in Obingwa LGA with some public servants and stakeholders, sadly skidded around a bend before somersaulting several times.

The victims were immediately evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia, where two persons were later pronounced dead.

Other occupants of the vehicle, currently undergoing emergency medical treatment, are responding to treatment.

Our hearts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved and those who sustained injuries from the unfortunate accident.

While we mourn with the bereaved, we will do everything possible to ensure that the survivors continue to receive adequate medical attention to enable them recover fully and as quickly as possible.





May God be with us all.

Eze Ajuzie

Chief Press Secretary to the Wife of the Governor of Abia State.