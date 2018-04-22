Breaking news: Miracle wins 2018 BBNAIJA — Nigeria Today

Breaking news: Miracle wins 2018 BBNAIJA
Miracle has emerged the winner of the Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, BBNaija which started since January 28, with 20 housemates. Miracle will be going home with N25 million (NAN
