BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria Bans Open Grazing - National Accord — Nigeria Today

BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria Bans Open Grazing – National Accord

Posted on Apr 26, 2018


In a move to forestall further violence and killings associated with farmers and herdsman crisis, the National Economic Council (NEC), a forum of Nigeria governors has banned open grazing in the country. The government also banned the free movement of
