Breaking news: Speaker Oyo state house of Assembly is dead — Nigeria Today

Breaking news: Speaker Oyo state house of Assembly is dead

News reaching Nigeria Today news desk revealed that Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly is dead.

Adeyemo according to our source died of heart attack in the early hours of Friday at Jericho hospital in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Efforts to get the reactions of some of the members of the Oyo state house of Assembly to know the circumstances surrounding his death proved abortive.

More details later

