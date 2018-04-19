Breaking News: Thugs Invade National Assembly, Stole Senate's Symbol Of Authority (Mace) - Photos/Video — Nigeria Today

Breaking News: Thugs Invade National Assembly, Stole Senate’s Symbol Of Authority (Mace) – Photos/Video
It was indeed a show of shame today in the Nigeria’s National Assemble (The Senate) as hoodlums believed to be thugs loyal to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege invaded the heavily guarded senate complex and carted away with the senate’s symbol of authority (Mace).
According to TVC news, the police has already arrested the troubled senator, Ovie who was suspended from the senate indefinitely days ago following the statement issued by the senate.
The statement reads;
Today, some hoodlums led by suspended Senator @OvieOmoAgege walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace.
Pictures and video below…
