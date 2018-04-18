BREAKING: Omo-Agege arrested over Senate break-in, stolen mace - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Omo-Agege arrested over Senate break-in, stolen mace – Daily Sun
|
Daily Sun
|
BREAKING: Omo-Agege arrested over Senate break-in, stolen mace
Daily Sun
Daily Sun has learnt that the man behind the early morning incident at the Nigerian Senate where the mace of the Red Chamber was stolen in a daring attack by hoodlums, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has been arrested by authorities. Omo-Agege, an APC senator …
Intruders snatch ceremonial mace from Nigeria's Senate
Update: Senators, Reps Hold Joint Session, Give Police, DSS 24hours To Recover Mace
Video: How the Senate mace was snatched
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!