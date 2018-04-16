BREAKING: One Reported Dead As Police, Shiite Members Clash In Abuja — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: One Reported Dead As Police, Shiite Members Clash In Abuja

There are reports of an ongoing clash between security forces and members of the Shiite movement in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is after the protesters stormed the Institute For Peace and Conflict Resolution Abuja, in Abogo Largema a Central business district area in Abuja.

A witness told TheCable that the deceased was an IMN member.

“He was shot dead while trying to gain access to the Unity Fountain alongside members of the sect,” the witness said.

On Friday, the police announced a ban on protests at the garden but IMN members assembled around the place on Monday but were denied access.

Members of the Shiite movement are demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and lamenting over his continued detention without trail for over two years.

It was gathered that the protesters started the movement from the Unity Fountain, beside Transcorp hotel.

In an attempt to halt the protest, it is understood that police officers made use of teargas in other to forcefully disperse the protesters.

This eventually led to resistance, forcing the protesters to throw stones at the police patrol vehicle.

It was also gathered that a bullet fired by one of the officers pierced the window of an office at the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) headquarters.

Further Details Soon…

