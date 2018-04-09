BREAKING: PMB Declares For 2019 — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: PMB Declares For 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 presidential election. President Buhari stated this at the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) today. The information was tweeted by the Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai. The tweet reads; “BREAKING NEWS: PMB has just announced to APC […]
Comments
