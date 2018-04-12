BREAKING: Senate suspends APC lawmaker — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Senate suspends APC lawmaker
Senator Ovie Omo-Agege representing Delta Central Senatorial district was during Thursday plenary suspended for 90 legislative days on Thursday. The Senate Committee on Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges which investigated him over comment on the reordering of electoral timetable recommended his suspension. The report which was submitted by the Committee Chairman, Senator Samuel Anyanwu explained […]
