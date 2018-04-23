 Breaking: Senator Melaye arrested By NIS — Nigeria Today
Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West has just been arrested at Abuja’s international airport by NIS.

According to a tweet the All Progressives Congress (APC) senator posted on his Twitter account early morning on Monday, April 23, he was arrested on his way to Morocco for an official engagement.

Melaye tweeted: “I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in”.

