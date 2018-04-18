 BREAKING: Senator Omo-Agege breaks silence over ‘stolen’ mace saga — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Senator Omo-Agege breaks silence over ‘stolen’ mace saga

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Senator representing Delta Central district in the National Assembly, Ovie Omo-Agege, has reacted to the invasion of the Senate Chambers by suspected hoodlums. DAILY POST recalls that the Senate Chamber was invaded earlier today by some persons who made away with the mace. Shortly after the mace was stolen, the Senate accused Senator Ovie […]

BREAKING: Senator Omo-Agege breaks silence over ‘stolen’ mace saga

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.