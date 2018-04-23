 BREAKING | Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Arrested, Detained by EFCC — Nigeria Today
BREAKING | Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Arrested, Detained by EFCC

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, the senator representing Delta North and a loyalist of Senate President, Bukola Saraki has been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), SIGNAL can report.

SIGNAL gathered exclusively that Senator Nwaoboshi had been in the commission’s custody for the past three days and may be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

More to come…

 

