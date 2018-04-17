BREAKING: Senator Shehu Sani Dump APC, Defects To SDP — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Senator Shehu Sani Dump APC, Defects To SDP

Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly might have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Independent Nigeria report reveals. This is as sources within the APC said he has refused to pledge allegiance to the ruling party in recent times. If what preoccupies […]

The post BREAKING: Senator Shehu Sani Dump APC, Defects To SDP appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

