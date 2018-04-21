BREAKING: Suspected herdsmen kill ten in Benue communities in fresh attack - The Punch — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Suspected herdsmen kill ten in Benue communities in fresh attack – The Punch
BREAKING: Suspected herdsmen kill ten in Benue communities in fresh attack
The Punch
John Charles, Makurdi. Suspected Fulani herdsmen between Friday and early hours of Saturday invaded six communities in Saghev council ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State where ten persons have been reportedly killed. The communities …
