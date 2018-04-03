Table Mountain Arson Suspect Caught Red-Handed — Nigeria Today

Table Mountain Arson Suspect Caught Red-Handed

With the prevalence of fires in and around Table Mountain these past few years, it’s tough not to suspect some kind of foul play.

Today’s events will only add fuel to those claims, given that a man has just been arrested after being suspected of starting four separate fires on the mountain earlier today.

News24 reports:

“A lot of people have identified him. He was screaming his head off and clearly at the location where the four fires started so people suspected it may be him,” said safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith. The man was found with petrol and other fire-making devices, he said. Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, confirmed that Cape Town police arrested a man in his forties on a charge of arson. Traut said they were investigating the circumstances around the fire.

When you’re caught with petrol and “fire-making devices”, it’s pretty tough to talk your way out of that one.

A video of the fires via this tweet:

This tweet speaks for itself:

Firefighters are hard at work battling the blaze:

As always, a massive thanks to those who brave the blazes day in and day out.

Now to find out why this chap was starting fires in the first place. Political motives, maybe?

[source:news24]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

