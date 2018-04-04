 BREAKING: Tenure extension: All APC governors dump Oyegun for Buhari — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Tenure extension: All APC governors dump Oyegun for Buhari

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The 24 governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have agreed with President Muhammadu Buhari that APC constitution should be respected in electing a new National Working Committee, NWC, members for the party. This was disclosed by the Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari after Buhari met with some of the governors. President Buhari had […]

BREAKING: Tenure extension: All APC governors dump Oyegun for Buhari

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.