BREAKING! Thugs Invade National Assembly, Steal The Senate’s Mace — Nigeria Today

BREAKING! Thugs Invade National Assembly, Steal The Senate’s Mace

Some suspected thugs on Wednesday, invaded the National Assembly’s chamber and made away with the Senate’s Mace after disrupting the lawmakers’ plenary session. According to reports, the incident happened few seconds after a suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, entered the chamber. PREMIUM Times reported that about 10 suspected thugs who came to the venue with the […]

The post BREAKING! Thugs Invade National Assembly, Steal The Senate’s Mace appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

