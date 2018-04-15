 Breaking: Trump to host Nigerian president April 30 — Nigeria Today
Breaking: Trump to host Nigerian president April 30

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria will meet Donald Trump in Washington on April 30 to discuss issues including “fighting terrorism” and economic, the White House announced Sunday.

“President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities: promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region,” the White House said in a statement.

President Buhari attends Lunch in honor of select African Heads of State hosted by President of United States Donald Trump at the sidelines of 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on 20th Sept 2017

