 Brent oil races toward $80 amid strong demand — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Brent oil races toward $80 amid strong demand

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Brent crude oil rose for a sixth day on Tuesday to hit its highest since November 2014 at over 75 dollars per barrel. This development is buoyed by expectations that supplies will tighten just as demand reaches record levels. Brent crude futures marked 75.27 dollars a barrel on Tuesday. Brent’s six-day rising streak is the […]

The post Brent oil races toward $80 amid strong demand appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.