 Bribery: Brazilian football president Del Nero gets life ban — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bribery: Brazilian football president Del Nero gets life ban

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Brazilian football head Marco Polo Del Nero has been banned from football for life by FIFA’s ethics committee for bribery, the global football body said on Friday. FIFA said Del Nero had been investigated over “schemes in which he received bribes in exchange for his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and […]

The post Bribery: Brazilian football president Del Nero gets life ban appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.