Brides abandon wedding receptions for final exams - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Brides abandon wedding receptions for final exams – The Punch

Posted on Apr 8, 2018


Brides abandon wedding receptions for final exams
Two final-year Mass Communication students at the Benue State University, Makurdi, Benue State, identified only as Dorcas and Deborah, on Saturday, abandoned their wedding receptions to take their final exams. The final paper is codenamed, Com 402
