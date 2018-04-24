Bring Him To Me!! Wizkid To Sponsor A Mechanic Boy “Basit” To School — Nigeria Today

Bring Him To Me!! Wizkid To Sponsor A Mechanic Boy “Basit” To School
Wizkid took to his twitter page to share a video of a mechanic boy “baskit” who was seen in the video anticipating wizkid’s new song “Gucci Snake”. This melts wizkid heart and he decided to sponsor the boy to school. He Wrote: We sending Basit to school! Bring him to me ���
