Bristow Group Inc (BRS) Received New $25.00 Target Price at Barclays PLC - BangaloreWeekly — Nigeria Today

Bristow Group Inc (BRS) Received New $25.00 Target Price at Barclays PLC – BangaloreWeekly

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Business


Bristow Group Inc (BRS) Received New $25.00 Target Price at Barclays PLC
Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock
