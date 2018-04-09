 Britain Mulling Over Sending Former Spy, Daughter to USA Under New Identities - Al-Bawaba — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Britain Mulling Over Sending Former Spy, Daughter to USA Under New Identities – Al-Bawaba

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Al-Bawaba

Britain Mulling Over Sending Former Spy, Daughter to USA Under New Identities
Al-Bawaba
Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are expected to be sent to the U.S. with new identities.(AFP/ File Photo). Follow >. Click here to add Central Intelligence Agency as an alert. Click here to remove the Central Intelligence Agency
Poisoned Russian spy, daughter may get new identities in AmericaThe Punch

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.