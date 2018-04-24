 Britain’s best-known money-saving expert sues Facebook over fake ads — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Britain’s best-known money-saving expert sues Facebook over fake ads

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

The U.K.’s best known money-saving expert is fed up with Facebook’s handling of scammers’ ads that use his name as an endorsement for bogus financial products. And he’s taking the company to court in a bid to finally sort it out.

The post Britain’s best-known money-saving expert sues Facebook over fake ads appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.