Britain’s Got Talent Magician’s Trick Will Leave You Speechless [Video] — Nigeria Today

Britain’s Got Talent Magician’s Trick Will Leave You Speechless [Video]

My favourite magic trick is watching invites to things I don’t want to attend disappear, but if you’re after real magic then Marc Spelmann is your jam.

Quite an apt name to have when you’re casting spells, man.

The 46-year-old blew the Britain’s Got Talent judges right out the water with his skills, with this from Telly Mix:

Marc’s trick involved each of the judges randomly selecting something. David Walliams had to pick a random coloured crayon, Alesha Dixon a random card, Simon Cowell a random word and Amanda Holden had to randomly mess up a Rubik’s cube.

Oh, and of course there was an emotional hook too:

“It’s not real magic, for me real magic changed two years ago, this to me is real magic,” said Marc, explaining to the judges how he and his wife had struggled to conceive, before his partner was then diagnosed with cancer whilst pregnant.

Right, I’ve said enough. Wow us, Marc:

Consider me wowed.

Turns out Marc isn’t a one-trick pony, and Radio Times have another gem for you to enjoy:

Get out of my head, bruh.

Then there’s some card wizardy, of course:

OK, that’s quite enough.

Do some work.

