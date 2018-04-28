Britain's new prince is named Louis Arthur Charles. That's Louis as in LOO-ee - Los Angeles Times — Nigeria Today

Britain’s new prince is named Louis Arthur Charles. That’s Louis as in LOO-ee – Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
Britain's new prince is named Louis Arthur Charles. That's Louis as in LOO-ee
Britain's new prince has a name — in fact, three. The infant son of the duke and duchess of Cambridge has been named Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace announced Friday. Advertisement. The palace said the baby's full title is His Royal Highness …
