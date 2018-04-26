 British High Commission, NGO Charge Nigerians On Waste Recycling — Nigeria Today
British High Commission, NGO Charge Nigerians On Waste Recycling

Proper disposal of recyclable waste will not only protect the future of the children but can also give Nigerians additional income in the immediate, environmentalists said on Saturday during the commemoration of Earth Day 2018 at the Lekki Urban Forest and Animal Sanctuary Initiative (LUFASI). British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Laure Beaufils, said Nigeria […]

