British Prime Minister advises President Buhari to remove law against same-sex marriages — Nigeria Today

British Prime Minister advises President Buhari to remove law against same-sex marriages

Theresa May, the British prime minister has advised President Buhari, and other Commonwealth Nations to remove the law against same-sex marriages.

Theresa is advocating for same-sex marriages in Nigeria and all other Commonwealth Nations.

The Prime Minister said this on Tuesday while speaking at the first joint forum at Commonwealth Head of Government Meetings in Westminster.

According to her, there should be no laws criminalising same-sex relationships across the Commonwealth.

May said that she understands that most of the laws against same-sex marriages in the Commonwealth were made by the United Kingdom, adding that those laws were wrong then, and are wrong now.

She said, “Across the world, discriminatory laws made many years ago, continue to affect the lives of many people tens of millions of young people.

“Criminalising same-sex relations and failing to protect women and girls.”

“I am all too aware that these laws were put in place by my own country; they were wrong then and they are wrong now.

“As the UK’s prime minister, I deeply regret that those laws were introduce…as a family, we must respect one another’s cultures and traditions, but we must do so in a manner consistent with equality, as it is clearly stated in the Commonwealth charter.

“Nobody should face discrimination or persecution because of who they are or who they love and the UK stands ready to help any Commonwealth member wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes such discrimination possible.”

