Broadband penetration: Glo, Huawei sign contract for laying Glo 2 submarine cable - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Broadband penetration: Glo, Huawei sign contract for laying Glo 2 submarine cable
Globacom on Tuesday entered into agreement with Huawei for the laying of another trans-Atlantic submarine cable to complement Glo 1. The second submarine cable will consolidate Globacom's ambitious plan to comprehensively transform Nigeria's ICT …
