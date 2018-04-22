Brothers Kill A Sibling For “Making Them Poor With His Witchcraft” — Nigeria Today

Brothers Kill A Sibling For “Making Them Poor With His Witchcraft”
Two brothers, Akaninyene and Ime Enyeokpon, have been arrested by Akwa Ibom police for reportedly conspiring and murdering their brother, Friday Enyeokpon, believing him to be involved in witchcraft and magic. The hapless brother was in the bush checking his traps when he was ambushed and chopped up with machetes by his brothers who he […]
