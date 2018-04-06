 Brymo defends 'nude' video, says it's an artistic expression - NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today
Brymo defends 'nude' video, says it's an artistic expression

Brymo defends 'nude' video, says it's an artistic expression
Olawale Ashimi a.k.a Brymo has spoken to news hunters about his new video 'Heya', where he was shot almost naked, wearing only a parchment covering his genitals, saying that it portrays a bushman living in the city. According to him, the song is an

