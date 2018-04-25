 BSG urges S'South people to back Buhari's re-election bid - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BSG urges S’South people to back Buhari’s re-election bid – The Punch

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

BSG urges S'South people to back Buhari's re-election bid
The Punch
The National Committee of the Buhari Support Group has taken their campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari's 2019 re-election bid to the South-South. The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the group, Senator Abu Ibrahim, while inaugurating the
Buhari Support Group inaugurates office in Edo StateIndependent Television and Radio
Buhari support group inaugurated in south-south ahead of 2019TheCable

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.