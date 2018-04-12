Budget: Senate gives committees 1 day to submit report — Nigeria Today

Budget: Senate gives committees 1 day to submit report

The Senate has given 20 standing committees yet to submit their budget defence reports to do so unfailingly on Friday.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, announced the ultimatum at plenary on Thursday.

He listed the defaulting committees as Defence, Army, Air Force, Navy, Industry, Federal Capital Territory, States and Local Government, Culture and Tourism, Petroleum Downstream, Petroleum Upstream and Niger Delta.

Others, according to him, are Sustainable Development Goals; Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases; Health; Capital Market; Tertiary Institutions and TETFund; Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency; Works; Power and Cooperation and Integration.

“I am sorry to have chosen this method. I have no alternative than to list these committees so that these chairmen can know that they are holding all of us back.

“The listed committees have not submitted and they must submit unfailingly tomorrow.

“These 20 committees must ensure that their reports are submitted on Friday. We have a deadline which we have committed to. You can’t hold us back. You must submit unfailingly by Friday,’’ he said.

The post Budget: Senate gives committees 1 day to submit report appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

