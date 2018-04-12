 Budget: Senate names 20 committees yet to submit reports — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Budget: Senate names 20 committees yet to submit reports

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Budget, News | 0 comments

Senate President Bukola Saraki has named the Senate Committees on Petroleum Upstream and Downstream, Niger Delta, Capital Market among the 20 committees yet to submit their 2018 budget report to the Appropriations panel. This comes as he urged the affected standing committees, which serve as sub-committees to the Appropriations Committee during budget consideration, to submit…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Budget: Senate names 20 committees yet to submit reports appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.