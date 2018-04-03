Budget: SGF organises compulsory retreat for CEOs, accountants of MDAs — Nigeria Today

Budget: SGF organises compulsory retreat for CEOs, accountants of MDAs
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has ordered the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Accounting officers of Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs) to attend a compulsory retreat. The SGF gave the directive in a statement signed by Mr Lawrence Ojabo, Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government […]
The post Budget: SGF organises compulsory retreat for CEOs, accountants of MDAs appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
