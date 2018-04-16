Buff Point IGA robbed by gunman - Daily Telegraph — Nigeria Today

Buff Point IGA robbed by gunman – Daily Telegraph
|
Daily Telegraph
|
Buff Point IGA robbed by gunman
Daily Telegraph
Police said a man armed with a firearm entered the grocery store on Bruce Road at about 8pm on Sunday where he allegedly threatened staff and demanded money. The man then fled the scene in a grey SUV, possibly being driven by another person, with cash …
3 robbers nabbed after shoot-out
Coast Grocer Held Up At Gunpoint
Armed robbers target High Wycombe Co-op
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!