‘Buhari; a promoter of Islamic fundamentalism’ - MASSOB warns Nigerians — Nigeria Today

‘Buhari; a promoter of Islamic fundamentalism’ – MASSOB warns Nigerians

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of promoting Islamic fundamentalism and warns Nigerians to beware before they are consumed.

Comrade Uchenna Madu, the National leader of MASSOB in a statement also criticized the President’s corruption fight describing it as nothing but sham.

“Since the inception of democratic rule in Nigeria, the country has never been run in such a high magnitude of illiterate tribal domination and corrupt tendencies.

“The Buhari administration has shown to the world that he is a resolute promoter of Islamic fundamentalism. He has also proved to be a radical and stubborn enforcer of the grand command of Islamic domination ordered by Uthman Dan Fodio.

He queried the president on the various corruption charges against some of his party members asking why the president had not towed the line of past presidents by sacking or prosecuting them.

“Records have it that former President Olusegun Obasanjo sacked his IGP Tafa Balogun for corruption; backed the impeachment of the then Senate President, Adolphus Wabara for alleged corruption; sacked his own ministers, Fabian Osuji, S.M Afolabi, Hussein Akwanga, Tim Menakaya, for alleged corruption, just as he sacked Mrs Mobolaji Osomo for alleged administrative infraction.

“The same way, late former President Umaru Yar’Adua sacked Mrs Adenike Grange as Minister of Health for alleged administrative infraction.

“It is on records that former President Goodluck Jonathan also sacked Senator Stella Odua for alleged corruption, even when she was one of the most powerful ministers close to former President Jonathan. Also former President Jonathan sacked Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina as the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform for alleged corruption, but President Buhari is patting on the back, soft landing and rewarding alleged corrupt officials with more appointments. .

“We therefore make bold to ask who has President Buhari sacked for the reported cases of alleged corruption and infractions in his government?

“On the case of Babachir, we wish to remind that the same President Buhari wrote the Senate, defended and exonerated Babachir of all wrong doings leveled against him. It was the cries of citizens that forced him to sack Babachir and have him replaced with his own brother, Boss Mustapha. In other words, Mr. Babachir brought his own replacement, that is soft landing and patting on the back and rewarding alleged corrupt people with appointments of their relatives,” the statement read.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

